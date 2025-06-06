PHOENIX– A side-step, step-back three from Lexi Held left the PHX Arena unglued with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, along with her Phoenix Mercury teammates.

They immediately gave chest bumps, high-fives, and the momentum shifted to the Mercury.

As a result, the Mercury's 86-77 victory left Held with 24 points. Although she didn't remember specifically that shot, she did have a full-circle moment following the game.

She explained to reporters how her confidence has grown because of a simple belief.

"I think it also comes from the environment. So, I've been lucky enough to have great teammates, great coaches, assistant coaches, and GMs; everybody involved in the Phoenix Mercury is important to me," Held said.

“I think it also comes from the environment. So, I've been lucky enough to have great teammates, great coaches, assistant coaches, and GMs; everybody involved in the Phoenix Mercury is important to me,” Held said.

“Even during training camp, it just feels good to be somewhere that people invest in you as much as you invest in them and the sport. When you have an environment like that, it makes it a lot easier to be confident and have trust and get trust as well.”

However, Held's performance was an indicator that something big was brewing. With Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack, and Kahleah Copper all out, more players have had their names called.

Players from Monique Akoa Makani, Kitija Laksa, and even Kalani Brown have risen. Still, Held was a consistent contributor until the potential unraveled in front of the X-factor.

Satou Sabally loved Lexi Held's performance in the Mercury win

Despite Satou Sabally being healthy and being the de facto option, there is more to the game than one player. Sabally knows that and has shown immediate trust to her teammates.

Plus, if there's an opportunity for Sabally to hype her teammates up, she will take full advantage. With Held sitting next to her, the labeled “unicorn” geared up to give the rookie her flowers.

On Thursday, the trust between her and Held was telling of what the former No. 2 overall pick sees that no one else does.

"I see every day how hard she works, and you trust hard work and the results will show by themselves. Honestly, I would even make a case that she could make Rookie of the Year," Sabally said.

“I see every day how hard she works, and you trust hard work and the results will show by themselves. Honestly, I would even make a case that she could make Rookie of the Year,” Sabally said.

“Not only on offense, but on defense, really putting that log on people and defending relentlessly every single game. That is also something that should be highlighted… like 24 points, it's just amazing, but the way she does it with grace and how she does it with the team together, she's just such a smart player already.”

Smart might be a good adjective here, as Held and Sabally were each a +18 in the box score. While it might seem like a nerdy statistic, it's telling of her effectiveness.

After all, the DePaul guard was creating her shot, utilizing the pick-and-roll, and not being afraid to attack mismatches and switches.

Nate Tibbetts praises Lexi Held in Mercury's win

With a depleted roster, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts has pulled every card in his arsenal. A multitude of different lineups, players in different roles, and even signing players to hardship contracts.

One thing has been certain, though, and that was Held's contributions.

The defense was, and has been, elite. Navigating screens, switching, and picking players up full court has served as an agitator for the opposition. Meanwhile, it's earned her playing time.

Eventually, the offense was bound to catch up with the defense, and that's what transpired on Thursday.

Tibbetts detailed more on her confidence and how he would assess it.

“Ten,” Tibbetts said, with a big smile. “There's not a lot of doubt. I've been pretty pleased with her playing the point here the last couple of games.

“I think she's probably been more of a combo on the ball, off the ball, but she handled it a ton tonight, which was great. With some of the injuries that we've had, if she can do that when some of our others come back, just having that shot creation and confidence… she's little, but she's fierce.”

Lexi Held will be an integral part of the rotation

The mantra of “defense wins championships” is old and true. However, if you're Lexi Held, it will earn you plenty of playing time. Still, once Copper, Mack, and Thomas come back, there will be a tough time finding minutes.

Although breakout offensive games like this won't happen every night, one thing can be illustrated and stamped: Held helped Phoenix secure its sixth win of the season.

When the Seattle Storm come back to Phoenix, the DePaul standout will continue to show the intelligent aggression offensively, to pair with her lockdown defense.