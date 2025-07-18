As the top elite athletes of their sport, WNBA players are understandably competitive, and there's no better stage to show that off than the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. In an interview posted to the league's account on X, formerly Twitter, no one demonstrated that drive better than Seattle Storm star Skylar Diggins and Minnesota Lynx standout Courtney Williams. Both solidly backed themselves when asked who they thought would walk away the Skills Challenge winner and made it clear there was no other correct choice.

“Come on, twin,” Williams said. “Am I in it? So do the math. 50 bands on the line, who you think gonna win it?”

When asked her thoughts on who would walk away as this year's All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge champion, Diggins' answer wasn't that different from Williams'.

“Come on now, you know I gotta bet on myself,” Diggins echoed. “I know … [there's] a Storm girl in there, and you know I know the competition that I'm up against. It'll probably be a record time for the Skills [Challenge], but yeah, I'ma go as hard as I can to win it, you know?”

After giving her thoughts, Diggins was made aware of Williams' trash talk. The WNBA All-Star was unfazed, though, and fired back some jabs of her own.

Courtney Williams and Skylar Diggins are talkin' big game before tonight's Kia Skills Challenge 👀#WNBAAllStar2025

“Tell me something I don't know,” Diggins responded through laughs.” When asked a follow-up question to send a statement back at Williams, Diggins shut it down with a direct and confident response.”

The interviewer asked Diggins to deliver one final message to Williams, which she turned into her mic-drop moment of Friday night.

“I don't have any message for Court, she know me,” Diggins declared.

The playful interaction between Diggins and Williams is part of what fans love to see from players, especially during WNBA All-Star Weekend. For example, Williams makes up half of the viral duo called the StudBudz with fellow Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, who were fan favorites as soon as the W's players touched down in Indiana for showing a candid and usually unseen side to the league

Diggins and Williams join an already-stacked All-Star Weekend field competing for the title, including the New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud, Storm's Erica Wheeler, and reigning champion Allisha Gray from the Atlanta Dream.