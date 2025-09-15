How do you say impressive in French? Because that was Dominique Malonga in her playoff debut for the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

While the Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces, 102-77, in Game 1 of their best-of-three series, Malonga held her own against her much experienced opponents.

The 19-year-old rookie from France finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds on top of two steals and a block in 24 minutes off the bench.

She was a bright spot in their embarrassing defeat. In fact, she became the first teenager in WNBA playoff history to have a double-double, according to PolyMarket Hoops.

Dominique Malonga in her playoff debut: 12 PTS

11 REB

3 STL + BLK

Dominique Malonga in her playoff debut: 12 PTS

11 REB

3 STL + BLK

2/2 3PT First teenager in WNBA playoff history to record a double-double.

Malonga also set the team record for most offensive rebounds by a rookie in a playoff game with four.

She was viewed as a raw talent by observers when the Storm drafted her as the second overall pick. But she quickly proved that she can make an impact with her high motor and activity in the paint. She averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game in the regular season.

Article Continues Below

Malonga is no stranger to the bright lights, as she started playing professionally in France when she was only 15 years old. In March, she suited up for Fenerbache in the Turkish Super League. She also won a silver medal with France in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Malonga, who was born in Cameroon, is the third-youngest player in WNBA history to play in a game at 19 years and 184 days old. She is also the youngest player in league history to post a double-double and reach at least 100 career points.

Before the season, Storm coach Noelle Quinn expressed confidence that Malonga could contribute to the team and stressed the importance of her continued development.

“We’re not asking her (on) day whatever-this-is to be who she’s going to be three years from now. So, just the natural process of what that means for her film study, her PD (player development) work, her weight room work, like all of those things matter,” said Quinn in a report from The IX Basketball's Bella Munson in June.

The Storm will look to stay alive against the Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday.