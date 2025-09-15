Really, is there anyone who can stop the Las Vegas Aces right now?

The Aces notched their 17th straight win after easily disposing of the Seattle Storm, 102-77, in Game 1 of their best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Las Vegas extended its smoldering streak, jumping the gun on Seattle to take a commanding lead at halftime, 45-25. The Aces didn't look back and coasted to the victory.

A'ja Wilson had a monster effort with 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks, while Jackie Young finished with all-around norms of 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Young also achieved a milestone by moving into the second spot for most career postseason steals in franchise history with 38.

JY0's fourth steal tonight moves her into 2nd for most career playoff steals in franchise history! 🫡@JackieYoung3 // #RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/QJoPUYpgRK — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 15, 2025

The 27-year-old guard has cemented herself as one of the most lethal two-way players in the league. She disrupts offenses with her speed, length, and athleticism, patrolling passing lanes and locking down the opposing backcourt.

Young has been instrumental in the Aces' hot run, especially with Jewell Loyd struggling in her first season with the squad.

She averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in the regular season, earning her fourth straight nod to the All-Star Game.

The former Most Improved Player knows how to up the ante when the stakes are high. She has helped the Aces to back-to-back titles and is eager to reclaim the throne this year from the New York Liberty.

Las Vegas shot 50.7% from the field versus Seattle, including 14-of-29 from beyond the arc. They had 23 assists and led by as much as 32 points, as the Storm couldn't find a way to stop the Aces' onslaught.

With Young and company peaking at the perfect time, it's hard to imagine them getting booted out early.

They will look to eliminate the Storm on Tuesday and advance to the second round.