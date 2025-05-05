WNBA and Seattle Storm fans were treated to a rare sight when No. 2 overall pick and France's “female Victor Wembanyama” was spotted at the team's only game of the 2025 preseason. Dominique Malonga showed up from France to make her much-anticipated Seattle debut in preparation for the regular season.

“I just arrived yesterday,” Malonga explained in a courtside interview. “I'm here for 24 hours. I'm discovering [Seattle] little by little, but I'm so happy to be here. I met the team staff and all the teammates today, so yeah. I'm so happy.”

The No.2 overall draft pick Dominique Malonga has touched down in Seattle 😀 SEA-CON | Watch FREE on the WNBA App pic.twitter.com/pii2NeP7Tz — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Malonga only got to interact with the players briefly, however, and she went on to express her excitement over the chance to build a mentor relationship with team veterans like stars Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor.

“I haven't had the chance to sit and talk to them because it was a busy game today, with the gameday. But I'm pretty sure that tomorrow, and when I get on the court, I will be able to count on them for [advice].”

Malonga didn't only have her teammates on her mind, though. The 19-year-old dunking phenom also discussed how eager she is to introduce her unique French-style of play to the W.

“European basketball … is really a high-level game, and I think I can bring the experience I [got] playing overseas to the league,” she continued. Malonga also reiterated how confident she feels about her abilities.

“I played against high-level players, I played Olympics with the national team,” she said. “A lot of high-level games. And so I think I have the experience now on the court, and I've faced a lot of adversity, so I'm really ready, excited to go on the court and play.”

Malonga made it clear that she's more than prepared to slot into the rotation for the Storm, who ran away with the 79-59 win over the Connecticut Sun. Luckily for her and fans of the league, she won't have to wait much longer to suit up with Seattle. Malonga will likely be in action for the Storm during the regular-season opener at the Phoenix Mercury on May 17.