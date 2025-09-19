Earlier in the night, the 30-win, three-seeded Atlanta Dream fell to the Indiana Fever in Game 3 of their first-round WNBA playoff matchup. Thus, it wasn't the craziest thing in the world to think that the Las Vegas Aces, the best team in the WNBA over the past month or so, could end up seeing their semifinal streak come to an end with back-to-back losses to the seventh seed, the Seattle Storm.

But now, the Aces can breathe easy now that they've taken care of business against the Storm with a 74-73 win in Game 3 on Thursday night. However, getting past the Storm was the furthest thing from easy for the Aces. In fact, in the fourth quarter of Game 3, the Aces found themselves down by one, 73-72, with 19.3 seconds to go after Erica Wheeler drilled a pullup from midrange.

On the subsequent possession, the Aces looked towards A'ja Wilson, co-winner of the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Award, to take them home. Wilson's shot from midrange missed, but thankfully for them, Jackie Young was at the right place at the right time to tip it home to regain the lead.

The Aces would then hold on to the lead, as they put up a gallant defensive stand and forced a miss from Wheeler, with the Storm running out of time to capitalize on a loose ball that could have given them a shot at another game-winning attempt (horrible arena lighting management notwithstanding).

This is hilarious how quick the lights went out at the end of the Aces/Storm game 😂 pic.twitter.com/TNwFV3If0u — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) September 19, 2025

In the playoffs, there are hardly any bad teams in the WNBA, and the Aces learned that the hard way. They also learned that nothing is a given even though they entered the playoffs having won 16 straight games.

They now advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs to face the Caitlin Clark-less Fever.

Fans buzz on X after Aces eliminate Storm

Aces fans were on the edge of their seats all night long, as they did not want to see their team's championship hopes get dashed in a first-round upset.

“ok im better now but that storm team was NOT. a 7 seed. i loved watching the storm play and they had so many games this season that they lost that came down to one possession/back to back mistakes.. 2025 aces vs storm was NOT a regular first round match up,” X user @cee40wee40 wrote.

“I didn’t even have the energy to watch the Storm/Aces & based on the TL, my pressure wouldn’t have been able to take that 😅,” @iamKayElle added.