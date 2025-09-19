A'ja Wilson made WNBA playoff history as she surpassed Lisa Leslie during the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Seattle Storm in Game 3 of the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Thursday night.

Going into the game, Wilson scored 899 points throughout her playoff career in the WNBA. This put her at the ninth spot of the league's all-time scoring chart in the postseason, showing her place as one of the best scorers ever.

She trailed Leslie for the eighth spot, needing 10 points to surpass her. That was something she achieved in the second quarter, going further up the chart after her dominant 38-point performance.

A’ja stays stacking points 📈 With her 10th point of the night in the second, A’ja Wilson passed Lisa Leslie (908) to move into 8th on the All-Time Playoff Points list. #WelcometotheW | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/krDQwMpqxv — WNBA (@WNBA) September 19, 2025

How A'ja Wilson, Aces played against Storm

A'ja Wilson's historic efforts helped the Aces move on to the next round after surviving the Storm 74-73 in the series decider.

Las Vegas needed a lot to get past Seattle. The hosts lost three of the four quarters as Seattle used balanced scoring to keep up with their opponents. However, the visitors came up short after missing crucial shots in the final seconds of the game.

Overall shot accuracy from the field and free-throw line made the difference in this matchup. The Aces made 45.9% of their total attempts while going 15-of-17 at the line for an accuracy of 88.2%. While the Storm were solid, they only converted 39.4% of their shots while making 14 of their 18 chances at the charity stripe for a rate of 77.8%.

Three players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf. Wilson had 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks. She shot 14-of-26 from the field and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Jackie Young came next with 14 points and four steals, Chelsea Gray had 12 points and eight assists, while Jewell Loyd provided four points and five rebounds.

The Aces will await their next series matchup on the right side of the playoff bracket. They will face the 6-seed Indiana Fever as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 21.