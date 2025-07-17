After re-aggravating her groin injury late in the Indiana Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark will not be participating in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. With the game just two days away, the league announced that Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes will replace her in the headlining event.

Sykes, 31, is averaging a career-high 17.1 points and 4.4 assists per game, leading the Mystics in both categories. Many fans felt that she was the biggest snub from the game when the initial list was released. Sykes will join rookie teammates Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen in her first All-Star Game appearance.

Slim is officially an All-Star! ⭐️ She has been selected as an injury replacement on Team Clark in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Sykes will replace guard Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/PiFflHr3BV — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark confirmed that she would miss the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Thursday morning. She sat out of the Fever's game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, indicating that she would likely take the weekend off. In the same announcement, Clark also acknowledged that she would not participate in the three-point contest.

The league additionally confirmed Atlanta Dream center Brionna Jones will replace the Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally, who will also miss the game due to injury. Jones receives her fourth All-Star nod, including her second consecutive.

Fever's Caitlin Clark to still attend WNBA All-Star Game

While Clark will not play, she will still be in Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the game. Clark noted in her message that she still wants to help Sandy Brondello coach her team to a victory in her first appearance as an All-Star captain.

Clark was supposed to return to the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year after making the cut in 2024 as a rookie. She led ‘Team WNBA' to a 117-109 win over Team USA, recording 10 assists along the way. The game only added more fuel to the fire of fans who believed she was wrongfully excluded from Team USA's 2024 roster.

Without Clark, the Fever will still be well represented at All-Star Weekend. Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell will start for Clark's team, with center Aliyah Boston coming off the bench. Mitchell and Boston are both returning to the game after playing for Team WNBA in 2024.