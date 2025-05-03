During the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics preseason game on Saturday, a squabble broke out. Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen pushed Fever guard Sophie Cunningham to the floor.

The latter quickly got up and told her “you can't do that.” To which Iriafen grinned and smiled after hearing her remark. As a result, it set social media ablaze.

One response said “These rooks ain’t soft like last year rooks 😂😂😂😂 damn Kiki.”

Another response was rather straightforward and said, “Kick her out!”

Safe to say that Iriafen isn't playing around. However, it's clear that frustrations could be mounting. After all, Cunningham is known for being an irritant on the floor.

She isn't afraid to talk trash and to play scrappy. That can rub a lot of people the wrong way. As a result, instances like these transpire.

Still, considering this is a preseason game is all the more interesting. Both teams didn't feud like this last season. For it to happen now presents quite the intrigue.

Fever vs Mystics turned into a brawl

The feud between Cunningham and Iriafen quickly boiled over to other teammates as well. For instance, later in the game, Brittney Sykes pushed Cunningham, to which DeWanna Bonner pushed back.

It's only the preseason, but the intensity is something that the Fever have needed. With a superstar like Caitlin Clark on the team, they need that grit and toughness.

The Fever culture seems to be brewing and on full display for the world to see. New head coach Stephanie White brought that grit over from Connecticut.

Again, a shoving match isn't ideal but it provides a silver lining.

For Indiana, it shows that they are together and not afraid to back down.

For Iriafen and the Mystics, it shows that they won't back down and aren't afraid of going at it. Although they have the youngest roster in the league, they aren't afraid.

Having a mental edge is just as important as the skills.

Safe to say that Saturday's preseason game brought a barrage of reactions from across the WNBA sphere.