The Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream 94-90 in their season debut on Friday night. Brittney Sykes led the way with 22 points, while rookie Sonia Citron added 19 in the win. Citron joined a list of stars who most recently scored 19 or more points in their WNBA debut, with Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore and Candace Parker among the players who accomplished the feat, according to Tyler Byrum of Monumental Sports Network.

The Mystics feature plenty of exciting rookies on the roster. Kiki Iriafen is another rookie with a high ceiling. The same can be said for Georgia Amore, but she is currently injured. Washington's future is bright given all of the young talent on the roster.

What Sonia Citron brings to Washington Mystics

Citron, a 21-year-old, was selected third overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga were the top prospects heading into the draft — and they were selected first and second overall — but Citron is an intriguing player without question.

At 6'1″, she offers an element of versatility in her game. The Notre Dame women's basketball product averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals during the 2024-25 season. Notre Dame played a competitive brand of basketball as Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles led the way, but Citron also helped matters.

Now Citron is helping an up-and-coming Mystics team. Washington likely is not ready to compete for a championship yet, but they feature some of the best young talent in the WNBA as aforementioned. It would not be surprising to see this Mystics team become a realistic contender within the next few seasons.

The Mystics' next game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Connecticut Sun. Washington will then travel to play the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. Sunday's tip-off is scheduled for 1 PM EST as the Mystics look to take care of business once again.