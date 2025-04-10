The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The Washington Mystics showed their rebuild cards when they traded two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins away in the offseason for the No. 3 pick. Now, the franchise's focus will be on strategically strengthening its roster for long-term success.

Washington comes into this year's draft equipped with three first-round picks and five total. The Mystics are in prime position to get impactful players that could speed up their turnaround.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Let's take a look at which players would give the Washington Mystics the firepower they're looking for.

1. C Dominique Malonga, France

Dominique Malonga, out of France, is one of the most hyped eligible international players in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Malonga's size and athleticism have her solidly projected as a top-three pick that's currently ready to take a WNBA court. What she lacks in American playing experience, she makes up for by being one of the rarest players at her position on the board.

The 6-foot-6 athlete comes with an extremely high ceiling, thanks to her impressive resume. Malonga not only averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 boards, and 1.2 blocks on 53.8% shooting with Lyon, but she also won a silver Olympic medal and became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in an official game in 2024.

At just 19 years old, Malonga has already built an enviable professional resume that no existing Mystics player can come close to touching. According to CBS Sports, her 7-foot-1 wingspan and perimeter skills have earned her comparisons to fellow countryman and NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama, including from the likes of former NBA superstar Tony Parker, who owns the club she plays for.

Malonga is more than just size, though. She can glide across the floor the way a guard a fraction of her size would, giving her the ability to score in transition, at the rim, or off the pick-and-roll as well. The Cameroonian native is unique in the type of playmaking she can bring, which is perfectly suited for a Mystics team that desperately needs an explosive star player.

2. G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

The biggest hole in the Mystics' lineup is in their backcourt since they sent Atkins to the Chicago Sky. The team has to prioritize snatching a ball-dominant player who will take on a major role long-term, and Shyanne Sellers may be the one to meet that need. Sellers is another unique and intriguing prospect. The dynamic guard is most known for her scoring and playmaking skills, but she can reliably contribute on both ends of the floor.

Sellers shoots just as well from beyond the arc as she does from the field (a career-high 40.8% and 46.2%, respectively). There's a reason she's the first player in Maryland history to finish her career with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists. Sellers' skillset is very versatile for a guard, and since Washington desperately has to add backcourt depth, Sellers will be too good to pass up at fourth overall.

3. F Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Since the Mystics are going with the best player available in Malonga at No. 3 and addressing a huge problem area with their No. 4 pick, they'll most likely miss out on stealing USC star Kiki Iriafen by the time they're on the clock for their sixth choice. In comes Aneesah Morrow to fill that forward role and balance out the frontcourt alongside Malonga.

An incredibly effective player, Morrow averaged a double-double in each of her college seasons and led the nation with 30 this year. Outside of her shooting ability, Morrow's versatile and relentless style of play translates well to the WNBA, and she already has the talent level to become a building block for the Mystics.

Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 boards, and 2.5 steals while remaining disruptive on defense. Choosing Morrow balances well with the other new Washington rookies and completes the Mystics' trio of rebuild-launching picks.

Other players to watch include F Kiki Iriafen, USC; G Juste Jocyte, Lithuania; F Sania Feagin, South Carolina; F Makayla Timpson, Florida State; G Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State; C Taylor Jones, Texas.

The Washington Mystics have to approach the 2025 WNBA Draft with a strategy that'll result in a solid foundation that they can keep building on. Luckily, the franchise is abundant in draft picks, and there are plenty of prospects ready to play right away. If the Mystics play their cards right, they'll have a great young core, coaching staff, and front office that have set themselves up for future success.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will air live from New York City on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.