Most San Antonio Spurs fans were ecstatic when the team picked Carter Bryant with the 14th overall pick of the NBA Draft. Perhaps it's a bit ironic then that the potential steal of the first round invoked Kawhi Leonard when asked which former Spurs his game might most compare to.

Leonard is undoubtedly the most unpopular former Spur among the proud franchise's fan base. Because it's now been seven years since the six-time All-Star asked out of San Antonio – a summer in which Bryant would've been 12 years old – he may not be aware of the bad blood that still exists.

“Immediately, the first guy I think of is Kawhi,” the former Arizona Wildcat answered.

“Just his defensive versatility, being able to guard multiple positions early on in his career. And, just, as you saw his progression.”

It's obvious Bryant has tracked Leonard's career since the current Los Angeles Clipper won the 2014 NBA Finals MVP in leading San Antonio to their fifth championship.

“He became one of the best players in the world, arguably a top-three player to be playing basketball at a time where Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron [James] were pretty much solidified to be the top three. But he was really making a statement that he was one of the best players in the world as well.”

Carter Bryant talks fit with the Spurs

While Bryant mentioned Leonard, it's his fellow Spurs first round draft pick who'll wear “The Klaw's” old number.

“Dylan [Harper], for sure, is gonna have two if nobody has two,” Bryant said of the second overall pick.

“I don't know. I gotta look at who has what numbers on the team,” he continued about which jersey number he'll wear. “That's a great question.”

Bryant then mentioned Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, who's made an All-Star game, and generational superstar Victor Wembanyama in scrolling through what number he'd settle on.

“I know Steph's got five. That's my dog. I'm not getting that off of him. Does D. Fox wear four? Yep, I can't get four, Fox is four. Four plus five for nine,” Bryant continued with a reference that he can't have nine because it's Tony Parker's retired number.

“Wemby's got the one. I'm gonna have to figure something out. It's all good.”

Reports have since indicated Bryant will wear the number 11.

In any event, there's little debate that he could have an early impact for a team that's looking to turn the corner and make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Top analysts see Bryant as a player who can effectively fit the good “3 and D” model so many teams covet.

“I see myself being a guy that can bring energy, toughness, physicality. Somebody that's just gonna show up on a consistent basis and just work his a** off. I feel like that's what I bring in.”

The Spurs were pleasantly surprised that Bryant was there at 14.

Expectations now shift. Don't be surprised if the 19-year-old wing gets some meaningful minutes for a young Spurs team that continues to improve on paper,