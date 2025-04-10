The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Wings will select Paige Bueckers with the pick. Trading the selection is among those potential unforeseen circumstances, but former player and current analyst Rebecca Lobo does not believe the Wings are even receiving many trade calls at the moment, per Sara Jane Gamelli of Ballislife.

“I think people assume that number one is untouchable because of Paige Bueckers is that kind of player,” Lobo said, via Gamelli.

Many teams around the WNBA would surely love to acquire the No. 1 pick in a trade. Lobo seems to believe that potential suitors understand that Dallas probably wouldn't have interest in moving the selection, though. As a result, Lobo does not think Wings general manager Curt Miller is receiving many calls about it.

Paige Bueckers is fresh off a national championship victory with UConn women's basketball. Bueckers is widely regarded as the top player in the 2025 draft class. Olivia Miles' decision to remain in college for another season only further cemented Bueckers' standing as the potential No. 1 overall pick.

Would the Wings consider moving the selection if offered a generous enough trade package? Possible suitors would have to offer at least one or two superstars in order to convince Dallas to trade the pick. However, teams are often hesitant to trade their best players for picks given the uncertainty of prospects.

Even if made a tempting offer, the Wings may decide to hold onto the No. 1 overall selection. Arike Ogunbowale seems to be excited about the possibility of joining forces with Bueckers. Keeping your franchise superstar content is important to say the least.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held in New York on Monday. Wings fans are expecting Paige Bueckers to end up becoming a member of the team by the end of the night.