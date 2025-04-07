Before the 2024 WNBA season tipped off, Phoenix Mercury veteran Diana Taurasi offered a pointed message to Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. In an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Taurasi cautioned Clark by saying, “Reality is coming,” as the former college star braced for her transition to the pros. However, Clark went on to deliver an outstanding rookie season, quieting critics along the way.

On Sunday, she joined Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on The Bird & Taurasi Show, where the former Mercury legend playfully revisited her earlier remarks.

Clark congratulated Taurasi on her retirement, prompting a light-hearted response from the WNBA legend. “Unfortunately, reality is coming to me now,” Taurasi quipped, drawing laughs from both Bird and Clark.

Despite the preseason warning, it’s clear there’s mutual respect and good vibes between the two stars. Any perceived tension between Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark seems to have faded significantly since Taurasi’s original comments made headlines. For context, Taurasi has built a reputation for getting under opponents’ skin — to the point where Sparks star Kelsey Plum once called her “an a—hole” during games.

Caitlin Clark commanded plenty of spotlight after being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Her enormous fan base from her time at Iowa seamlessly carried into the league. Nearly every game she appeared in — regardless of location — sold out, with fans eager to witness the Fever rookie showcase her skills.

Diana Taurasi leaving a legacy for Caitlin Clark to follow

The Indiana Fever star is now gearing up for her second WNBA season, and the buzz around her hasn’t slowed down. Even in the offseason — without participating in the Unrivaled league — she continued to dominate sports conversations. With the new WNBA season set to tip off in May, that chatter is only expected to grow louder.

Taurasi, however, won’t be suiting up this season. As noted, she officially retired after the 2024 campaign. The longtime Mercury star wrapped up a legendary career and is widely considered one of the greatest — if not the greatest — players in WNBA history.

If Clark keeps performing at an elite level, she could eventually enter the conversation alongside Taurasi as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Of course, it's still far too early to make any bold declarations about her long-term legacy. That said, there's no denying her future looks incredibly promising.

WNBA fans will need time to adjust to Taurasi's absence from the court. Her presence was nearly synonymous with the league itself, as she suited up for most of the WNBA’s history. The league launched in 1997, and Taurasi began her remarkable career just seven years later in 2004.

The future of the WNBA looks promising with young stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and others poised to take the lead. A'ja Wilson continues to dominate as the league's top player. While fans will miss seeing Taurasi on the court, they can still catch her on TV as she transitions into a broadcasting career.