During her busy offseason, WNBA player Sophie Cunningham teamed up with Sun Cruiser, and the 2025 Indiana Fever star garnered attention for it.

She posted pictures of herself posing with Sun Cruiser products. “Wanna go cruisin'?” her caption read. In the first photo, Cunningham is dressed in a skirt and a matching white top, and she is sitting on a picnic blanket with Sun Cruiser cans.

In the second photo, Cunningham was in a different outfit, donning a tan sweater, while sitting on a picnic table. Once again, she has a Sun Cruiser drink in her hand.

Fellow WNBA and Fever star Aliyah Boston commented, “Ooooweeee” with some heart-eyed emojis. The Fever's Chloe Bibby responded, “Yasss queen.”

Sophie Cunningham's busy offseason after 2025 season with the Fever

This has been a busy offseason for Cunningham, who was recently seen at the Anika Pro-Am Golf Tournament to support her Fever teammate, Caitlin Clark.

For the first time in her career, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent. She will have her choice of suitors, and it's unknown who she intends to sign with.

Cunningham spent 2025 with the Fever, her first season with the team. She was traded to Indiana by the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

During her collegiate career, Cunningham was a three-time First-team All-SEC player. She was also named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016.

In her first season with the Fever, Cunningham was relied upon a lot due to injuries to other stars like Clark. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, and was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Her season was cut short on Aug. 17, 2025. During the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham suffered a torn MCL injury. She has since had surgery to repair it. Hopefully, all goes well during rehab and she's back for the 2026 season.