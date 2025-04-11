The WNBA released its list of 16 players invited to attend the 2025 WNBA Draft in person on April 14, and expected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers led the group of women's college basketball standouts.

Bueckers capped off a historical college career with a NCAA Tournament championship win with UConn and is anticipated to play for the Dallas Wings, who possess the first overall pick.

Other draft invitees include South Carolina's Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao, NC State's Azhiaha James and Saniya Rivers, and international players Dominique Malonga (France) and Ajša Sivka (Slovenia).

USC's Kiki Iriafen, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, TCU's Hailey Van Lith, Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, Ole Miss' Madison Scott, Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, Kansas State's Serena Sundell, and Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker round out the rest of the list.

The prospects in attendance will be waiting to hear their name called for one of eight teams that hold picks in the first round. One player will team up with Bueckers in Dallas, two will pair up with the Connecticut Sun, and three will end up teammates on the Washington Mystics. And one prospect will make history as the first-ever draft pick of the expansion Golden State Valkyries.

The Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Minnesota Lynx are the remaining franchises that will be on the clock in the first round. The Las Vegas Aces were stripped of their pick due to a 2023 league violation. The other four teams traded out of Round 1.

WNBA Draft prospects arrive in the Big Apple

The league individually announced the invitees through posts across its social media platforms, giving a rundown of each player's stats and achievements.

The WNBA showcased videos of Bueckers and Van Lith arriving in New York City and even featured clips of an interview with two-time NCAA champion Feagin, who shared her feelings about moving on from college to the pros.

“I'm just soaking it all in right now. It's just a dream come true,” Feagin said. “I'm excited to be here and meet everybody, to be around a great environment. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The 2025 WNBA Draft will air live from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City at 7:30 p.m. ET.