The hits just keep coming for the Indiana Fever. Indiana suffered another tough loss against New York on Wednesday night without Caitlin Clark. The young superstar made a heartbreaking announcement just days before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she will not participate at the WNBA's All-Star Weekend, per Tony East.

Clark will sit out both the three-point contest and the All-Star Game itself. She added that she will still be in attendance at both events.

This would have been Clark's first appearance in the three-point contest after declining her invite last season.

Clark was also slated to lead Team Clark against Team Collier in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Now Team Clark will have to make some adjustments at point guard just days before the All-Star Game.

It is currently unclear who, if anyone, will replace Clark in the three-point contest. The other announced participants include Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and Sonia Citron.

Caitlin Clark injuries slowing down the Fever during 2025 WNBA season

The Fever have done their best to succeed this season without Caitlin Clark. But it is hard to ignore her absence on the court.

Clark has battled through a handful of injuries during the 2025 WNBA season. It is something she is not used to, even going back to her days at Iowa.

First, Clark missed just over two weeks with a quad injury starting at the end of May. Clark ended up missing the Fever's matchup against the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup as a result.

She then missed some time with a left groin injury that she suffered shortly after returning. When she finally returned, the Fever got blown out by the Valkyries.

Finally, Clark appeared to injure her right groin during the final minutes of Indiana's win against Connecticut, which took place at TD Garden in Boston.

In total, Clark has missed 11 games this season when counting the Commissioner's Cup.

Despite Clark's injuries, Indiana is in a solid position at 12-11 going into the All-Star Break. But the Fever will need to continue stacking wins, with or without Clark, to jockey for playoff position.

Next up for the Fever is another road trip to New York to play the Liberty on Tuesday night.