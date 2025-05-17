The rivalry between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is alive and well. In the second half of Saturday's clash, reigning ROTY Caitlin Clark received a flagrant 1 for a hard foul on Angel Reese, and the Sky star didn't like it, going after Clark following the play:

Angel Reese didn’t like the foul committed by Caitlin Clark and had some words for her after 👀 pic.twitter.com/MfJPnNbEw8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

There's no love lost between these two, and that's very clear. Clark and Reese built a college rivalry, and that's carried over to the WNBA. Clark made sure to instantly walk away after the play, but there was clearly some intent with the foul. Reese got a double tech for her part.

Caitlin Clark beat out Reese for Rookie of the Year last season. They also faced off in the National Championship two years ago, between Iowa and LSU. Reese was on her way to an easy bucket before Clark blatantly fouled her. You can see why Reese was heated.

Before the season opener against Chicago, which isn't far from where the Fever play in Indianapolis, Clark gave her honest opinion on this rivalry,

Via CBS Sports:

“I think for the fans it's great, they love it,” Clark said. “I mean, Chicago is the closest team to to us. We bus there usually, so I get it geographically.”

“More than anything as a player, you approach the game the same every single time, or you should,” Clark said. “That's how you should approach every single game. You prepare the same way, you come ready to play, whether it's the team that's last in the league or the team that's first in the league. It doesn't matter.

“For our team and our group, we prepare the same way every single game.”

Caitlin Clark opened her '25 account early in the first quarter with a deep triple from 28 feet, and she's already up to 20 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in the first game of the campaign. The Fever have a big 26-point lead with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth. Reese has 12 points and 15 boards as well.