As the 2025 WNBA regular season charges into its final weeks, the league’s MVP race has become one of the most captivating storylines in professional basketball. This season has brought a fierce mix of established superstars, rising veterans, and breakout performers all vying for the league’s most prestigious individual honor. With teams jockeying for playoff positioning and narratives intensifying, the MVP conversation has taken center stage.

From dominant stat lines to clutch performances, and from team impact to personal growth, each contender has a unique claim to the crown. The picture has started to crystallize, but nothing is guaranteed. Let's take a detailed, in-depth look at the top MVP candidates heading into the season’s final stretch.

1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

First in the MVP race is Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, who has firmly cemented her status as the frontrunner. She’s absolutely dominated when healthy this campaign, leading the league in scoring while shooting at or above 50% from the field and posting higher than an astonishing 90% from the free-throw line. Beyond scoring, she contributes heavily across the board, rebounding, adding defensive stats like blocks and steals, and elevating both ends of the court.

By the midseason mark, Collier had guided the Lynx to a best-in-league record. She’s received Player of the Month and Player of the Week accolades across the season and was even named an All-Star team captain. Despite a three-week injury absence in August that may have slightly dampened her odds, her overall numbers and impact remain unmatched. Her MVP case is built on elite two-way production, efficiency, leadership, and the ability to elevate a good team to a historically great one, which will make it difficult for contenders to overcome.

2. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Right on Collier’s heels is A’ja Wilson, a three-time MVP and a continued force of nature. After a nail-biting 111-58 loss on August 2, the Aces ripped off a nine-game win streak, with Wilson putting up an impactful defensive performance during that stretch. Wilson’s value stems from being the clear alpha on a team that has recently rediscovered its form, almost singlehandedly carrying Las Vegas to a high postseason berth. Her ability to lift a once-inconsistent team into contention shows her on- and off-court impact and leadership, leading to MVP-level worthiness.

While her efficiency isn’t as high as Collier’s, her dominance, especially during the Aces’ hot stretch, makes her a compelling challenger.

3. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

A dynamic triple-double machine, Alyssa Thomas brings a rare blend of size, playmaking, and defensive presence. After arriving in Phoenix this offseason, she quickly became a central force for the Mercury. She currently leads the league in assists while still contributing in points and boards.

Article Continues Below

Thomas recently became the WNBA’s career triple-double leader with 19 games, which includes a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles. Her well-rounded impact, controlling the game as a forward-sized playmaker, has kept Phoenix competitive and earned her MVP nods from both the media and fans. Thomas has quietly been delivering arguably the third-best campaign in the league and is widely acknowledged as Collier’s and Wilson's closest challenger, especially if Collier’s health lags down the stretch.

4. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

With Caitlin Clark sidelined much of the year, Kelsey Mitchell rose to the occasion and delivered a career year. She’s ranking among league leaders in scoring and total points and doing so while keeping Indiana competitive. In a season full of adversity for the Fever, Mitchell’s scoring prowess and ability to shoulder offensive responsibilities earn her mention as an MVP darkhorse.

Mitchell's team and Fever fans alike have understandably been campaigning for her inclusion among the top MVP hopefuls. While her overall impact doesn’t match the elite two-way status of Collier, Wilson, or Thomas, Mitchell's rise under pressure still creates a compelling narrative.

5. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray continues her breakout campaign with career-high scoring paired with efficient shooting and strong all-around contributions. Gray has energized the Dream’s offense and helped them hold on to a strong position in the standings. Her efficiency and impact make her a noteworthy addition to the MVP conversation, especially in the “underrated star” category.

The MVP conversation in the WNBA is headlined by Collier, with Wilson and Thomas m0stly breathing down her neck. Collier’s elite combination of efficiency, impact, and team success gives her the edge, but Wilson’s late surge and Thomas’ triple-double mastery ensure there’s plenty of debate ahead. Meanwhile, Mitchell and Gray represent remarkable personal narratives that keep them in the conversation for the award as well.

As the regular season nears its close and playoff pressure intensifies, the 2025 WNBA MVP race remains thrilling and fiercely competitive. Viewers are reminded that impact comes in many forms — not just from league juggernauts, but from the players who carry teams in silence and shine when others fall. With only weeks left in the regular season, every game matters, making the conclusion of this season not just about the playoffs, but about the crowning of a most valuable legacy.