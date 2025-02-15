Unrivaled, the women's basketball 3-on-3 league during the WNBA offseason that allows some of the game's biggest stars to compete in the United States instead of having to go overseas for the winter, held it's first-ever 1-on-1 tournament this week. On Friday night, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier continued her dominance and took home the title.

Many people expected Collier to be one of the last women standing in the tournament, but her opponent in the final was a stunner to many WNBA fans. Washington Mystics big Aaliyah Edwards went on a Cinderella run to the championship and even took a game off of Collier before the superstar took over and won the deciding Game 3 8-0 to get the title.

Collier knocked off Katie Lou Samuelson, Rickea Jackson, Courtney Williams and Azura Stevens on her way to the final against Edwards. On the other side, there Mystics rookie had a shocking run, beating Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray and Arike Ogunbowale to get to the final stage against Collier.

As it turns out, the reigning All-WNBA First Team member and the defending Defensive Player of the Year was too much to overcome. Her all-around skillset featuring elite defense and rebounding and great scoring from all three levels of the floor helped her win the title in comfortable fashion in the end.

Collier obviously gets plenty of bragging rights with this win, but she also gets a nice financial incentive on top of that. With this win, Collier will take home a $200,000 prize and also wins $10,000 for all of her Unrivaled teammates on the Lunar Owls.

Napheesa Collier's dominance in Unrivaled stretches beyond just the 1-on-1 tournament. The Lunar Owls are currently in first place in the league by a mile with a perfect 8-0 record, and have six more games to go to complete the perfect regular season before the playoffs get going. As of now, with Collier playing the way she is, they have to be the favorites to take home the title in the league's inaugural season.