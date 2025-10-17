Amid the unprecedented growth, rising media attention, and expanding fan interest that have come the WNBA's way, the league now finds itself at a critical crossroads. With the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) set to expire on October 31, 2025, a potential lockout looms on the horizon.

For the first time in the W's history, the possibility of a lockout has become a serious threat, one that could shape the future of women’s professional basketball for years to come. Let's explore the roots of the current labor standoff, the key issues at stake, the broader implications of a lockout, and the scenarios that may unfold as the WNBA and its players negotiate the next phase of the league’s evolution.

What is a lockout?

A lockout is a work stoppage initiated by management, in this case, the league and team owners, in response to unresolved disputes with the players’ union. During a lockout, players are barred from team facilities, practices, games, and even communications with team staff.

Unlike a strike, which is initiated by employees (players), a lockout is a proactive measure by the employer to pressure the workforce into accepting contractual terms. If the WNBA and its players fail to reach a new agreement by the October 31 deadline, league officials may lock players out of team activities until a new CBA is ratified.

While lockouts have occurred in other major professional sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL, the WNBA has never experienced one in its 28-year history. However, players voted to opt out of their current agreement in 2024, triggering the need for a new deal before the end of the 2025 deadline. As both sides enter these high-stakes negotiations, the potential for a historic and disruptive lockout has grown increasingly real.

Key issues in the negotiation

At the heart of the dispute is the question of how the financial pie should be divided. Players have long expressed frustration with the league’s less-than-transparent financial reporting and the limited percentage of revenue they receive.

In contrast to the NBA, where players receive roughly 50% of basketball-related income, WNBA players operate under a less favorable split. With the league's commercial profile on the rise — highlighted by record-breaking media attention and a new media rights deal reportedly worth over $2 billion — players are demanding a model that gives them a larger and more predictable share of revenues.

The current revenue-sharing mechanisms are conditional and limited. Players must meet certain benchmarks, such as increased ticket sales and viewership, to trigger revenue-sharing benefits. The WNBPA argues this system is insufficient and fails to reflect the players’ role in driving league growth.

Alongside revenue sharing, player compensation remains a major negotiation point. While top stars may earn six-figure salaries and endorsement deals, many WNBA players earn salaries far below those seen in male-dominated leagues, or even in comparable overseas women's leagues. Entry-level and bench players, in particular, often earn modest wages that make year-round employment overseas a necessity.

Players are pushing for increased minimum salaries, a more generous maximum salary structure for stars, and additional flexibility in contract negotiations. The current salary cap system, while intended to ensure competitive balance, often forces teams to make difficult roster decisions, sometimes cutting talented players simply due to budget constraints.

Beyond pay, players have raised long-standing concerns about working conditions. Key demands include better-quality referees, improved investment in player support services like mental health, family planning, and maternity care, and more consistent access to quality training facilities.

Recent progress has been made in some areas. For example, travel is now conducted via charter flights, and select teams have begun investing in upgraded facilities. However, players argue that these improvements are piecemeal and do not match the W's aspirations or media exposure. With an influx of new fans and corporate partners, many feel that now is the time for structural, league-wide commitments to player well-being.

As the WNBA plans to add new franchises in cities like Toronto and Portland in the years ahead, the structure of free agency and expansion drafts is becoming increasingly important. Players want more freedom in choosing where to play, along with transparency in how expansion will affect roster spots and salaries.

The union is also seeking improvements to the restricted free agency rules and salary cap exceptions that affect player mobility. Without a clear framework for these mechanisms, the rapid expansion of the league could create unintended consequences and deepen tensions between players and management.

Why stakes are higher than ever

The 2024 and 2025 seasons have marked a turning point in the WNBA’s visibility. The arrival of megastars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and others has drawn new fans to the game, resulting in record-breaking television ratings, sellout crowds, and expanded media coverage. League merchandise sales are up, corporate sponsorships are climbing, and team valuations are higher than ever.

All of this has motivated players to demand more equitable compensation and working conditions. They argue — convincingly — that without their efforts and talent, this surge in popularity would not have occurred. For owners and league executives, the question becomes whether they are willing to share this new wealth or risk alienating the very players driving it.

Another factor increasing pressure on the WNBA is the emergence of alternative women’s basketball ventures. A notable example is the Unrivaled League, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Designed to operate during the WNBA offseason, Unrivaled offers players better pay, shorter seasons, and greater autonomy. International leagues also continue to attract players with high salaries and extensive benefits.

If a lockout occurs, the risk of top-tier talent defecting to other leagues, either temporarily or permanently, increases substantially. Such moves could fragment the women’s basketball landscape and weaken the WNBA’s status as the premier destination for elite players.

A prolonged work stoppage would also put recent media gains and sponsorship deals in jeopardy. Relationships with broadcasters like ESPN and Amazon Prime, who have invested heavily in promoting WNBA content, may get tense if games are delayed or canceled. Corporate sponsors may reconsider their investments if labor unrest dominates headlines and puts a pause on profits.

Fans may feel betrayed, too. Many have only recently begun following the WNBA, and a lockout could alienate this new audience. The league risks losing the momentum it has worked hard to build.

What might happen?

There are four likely outcomes as the CBA deadline approaches. A successful agreement before the deadline is the best-case scenario for all involved. If both sides reach a mutually satisfactory agreement before October 31, the 2025 offseason can proceed smoothly, and the league will enter its next era with a sense of unity and direction.

If talks are close but not finalized, the league and union may agree to extend the deadline. This would avoid a lockout while allowing for continued negotiation, but an extension like this would likely require a “status quo” agreement, temporarily preserving current terms.

If negotiations stall, a brief lockout may go into effect. Players would be barred from facilities, and league operations would pause. However, with economic pressure on both sides, a short-term lockout could incentivize a faster resolution.

In a worst-case scenario, a deep stalemate could delay or cancel the 2026 season. This would damage the league’s finances, tarnish its reputation, and potentially lead to further fallout between the W's leadership and its players.

What a lockout would mean

A WNBA lockout in 2025 would resonate far beyond basketball. It would symbolize a critical test of how women's sports handle success, labor rights, and power dynamics. The players’ demands reflect broader social conversations about equity, fair labor, and the value of women’s work.

For the league, a lockout could halt, or at least slow, the momentum that has made the WNBA a case study in 21st-century sports growth. It would invite scrutiny of its business practices and potentially discourage investors and fans.

For players, especially those in the early stages of their careers, a lockout represents both a financial burden and a moment of solidarity. Their willingness to risk income in pursuit of long-term gains signals a maturing labor movement in women’s sports.

The potential 2025 WNBA lockout stands as a critical inflection point in the league’s history. With both tremendous opportunity and serious risk ahead, the decisions made over the next year will determine not just how players are compensated, but what kind of league the WNBA aspires to be. Way more than just a basketball season is at stake — it is a vision for how professional women’s sports can thrive in the modern era.

As negotiations unfold, fans, media, and stakeholders will be watching closely. Both sides must recognize that this is a rare moment of momentum and growth. With careful negotiation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to progress, the WNBA can avoid the pitfalls of a lockout and enter a new chapter defined by equity, empowerment, and excellence.