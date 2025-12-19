The Denver Broncos have morphed into one of the most dominant forces in professional football, and with three games remaining in the regular season, the Mile High City stands on the precipice of a historic postseason run. Sitting atop the AFC with a 12-2 record and riding a 10-game winning streak, Sean Payton's squad finds itself in complete control of not just the AFC West, but potentially the coveted No. 1 overall seed heading into the playoffs. What initially seemed like a rebuilding project has transformed into a dream scenario where the Broncos could secure home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason, a luxury last enjoyed in 2015.

The Broncos' pathway to the No. 1 seed has become crystal clear, though it will require navigating a treacherous final stretch. While the New England Patriots have proven to be a formidable competitor for the top seed, Denver's superior conference record (7-2 versus New England's 6-2) provides a tangible advantage heading into the final weeks. The playoff seeding implications cannot be understated—home-field advantage throughout the postseason has proven invaluable in championship runs, and the Broncos' undefeated record at Empower Field this season (10-0) showcases exactly why controlling destiny at home matters.

Bo Nix's Momentum Building

Bo Nix has been the unlikely catalyst in Denver's resurgence, heating up precisely when the Broncos need him most. The rookie quarterback has managed the offense responsibly while making plays when necessary, showcasing the growth that typically takes young quarterbacks years to develop. With his confidence swelling and his receiving corps stepping up—particularly the emergence of receivers in Denver's system—Nix represents a wildcard advantage that could prove devastating in January football.​

The Broncos' dream scenario culminates in a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, positioning them as Super Bowl favorites heading into January. With three games remaining, everything points toward Denver achieving exactly that.​

Controlling the AFC West Crown

The most immediate objective for Denver is securing the AFC West title, which they haven't claimed since 2015. The Broncos currently maintain a commanding position in divisional play, but the Los Angeles Chargers remain lurking just behind at 8-4, creating a potential threat should Denver falter down the stretch. However, with two of Denver's three remaining games coming within the division, the Broncos essentially control their own destiny. The Week 18 matchup against the Chargers at home presents the perfect opportunity to clinch divisional supremacy decisively, potentially with several starters resting in a meaningful game.

The path through the AFC West provides the Broncos with manageable challenges. While facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in Arrowhead Stadium on a short week presents complications, the Chiefs themselves are struggling at 6-6 and have been rendered largely irrelevant in the playoff conversation. This dramatically increases Denver's odds of winning what could be the pivotal game of their playoff push. Clinching the division championship would guarantee a playoff berth and keep the No. 1 seed conversation alive heading into Week 18.​

The No. 1 Seed Path Forward

For the Broncos to secure the No. 1 seed outright, a near-perfect finish becomes necessary but entirely achievable. Sweeping their remaining schedule against Jacksonville (9-4), Kansas City (6-6), and Los Angeles (8-4) would virtually guarantee the top seed, assuming New England doesn't run the table themselves. The Jacksonville Jaguars represent the most formidable test on paper, but they're a team the Broncos handled earlier in their schedule. With playoff implications mounting, Bo Nix and Denver's balanced offensive attack should be primed to execute at the highest level when it matters most.

The statistical underpinnings support Denver's No. 1 seed aspirations. According to recent playoff probability models, the Broncos possess approximately a 40% chance of securing both the No. 1 seed and the ensuing bye week. Those odds become substantially more favorable with each victory, and given Denver's demonstrated ability to win close games and perform at home, finishing the regular season undefeated remains well within the realm of possibility.​