The Indiana Fever have plenty of reason to be excited about the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Now only are the Fever dominating All-Star voting, they will also be hosting the All-Star Game itself at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans from across the country will descend on Indianapolis later this summer to celebrate women's basketball. One popular entertainer made a huge announcement ahead of this summer's big event.

Hartbeat, the entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, announced the lineup for the inaugural Fever Fest event on Wednesday.

Fever Fest will be a comedy and music event taking place on Saturday July 19th at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis. Fever Fest will take place on the same weekend as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

“Fever Fest is the kind of bold, high-energy event that reflects exactly what Hartbeat and PS&E set out to build together,” said Jeff Clanagan, President, Chief Distribution Officer of Hartbeat. “This is just the beginning. Through our collaboration, Hartbeat will bring cultural activations to Indianapolis year-round, cementing the city and region as a destination for unforgettable experiences at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture.”

Fever Fest will feature more than three hours of entertainment. The lineup includes performances from The Kid LAROI, G-Eazy, and Bia. There will also be appearances from comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, and Aida Rodriguez.

Comedian Deon Cole will host the event.

“Fever Fest delivers a unique opportunity to bring our global fanbase together during WNBA All-Star,” said Joseph Graziano, EVP of Strategy and Business Ventures at PS&E. “Through this partnership with Hartbeat, we’re curating moments that celebrate culture, community and creativity. This is only the start of how we’re imagining entertainment for our city and state.”

Fever Fest will start at 5PM on July 19th. Fans can also stick around after the performances for a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game watch party.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30PM.