The WNBA is on the rise. The W had an incredible 2024 season, drawing historic viewership numbers thanks in part to a generational rookie class that included Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Now, the WNBA has plans to expand the league to 16 teams by 2028. They are currently narrowing their options for the location of the 16th team.

The Athletic's Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov published an article on Tuesday where they broke down possible locations for the 16th WNBA team. Their list included multiple cities, including Detroit and Philadelphia, as contenders for the next WNBA expansion franchise.

Philadelphia's effort is led by the 76ers' ownership group. The city and the 76ers made their interest known earlier this month. Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker, along with 76ers owner Josh Harris and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, announced a plan to build a new stadium in the city.

Meanwhile, Detroit's bid comes from a group including Pistons owner Tom Gores. The group also features NBA legends Grant Hill and Chris Webber, along with Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp and QB Jared Goff. A potential Detroit expansion team would play at Little Caesar's Arena, but the team would construct a dedicated WNBA practice facility.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes it is only a matter of time before Detroit lands an expansion team. The Detroit Shock was a WNBA team from 1998 through 2009 and would likely be the name if chosen.

“I actually think it’s really just a question of when the Shock comes back,” Silver told Pistons.com. “Over time, there’s going to be a lot of expansion in the WNBA. That’s a first-class group led by Tom, and Detroit needs to get a WNBA team again.”

Other cities mentioned in the article include Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, and Nashville.

How will the WNBA choose which city lands its next expansion franchise?

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke briefly about which cities the W is considering during her annual WNBA Finals news conference in October.

Engelbert said the W wants the 16th team to begin play in 2027, though 2028 would be acceptable. She added that there are “10 to 12 cities that are very viable that we’re evaluating.”

What are the factors the W is considering? The list includes the team's arena, practice facility, commitment of ownership, city demographics, and market research, among other factors.

“It’s complex because you need an arena and a practice facility and player housing and all the things, you need committed long-term ownership groups,” Engelbert said. “The nice thing is we’re getting a lot of calls.”

If the WNBA keeps the same timeline as other expansion franchises, fans may see an announcement later this fall.