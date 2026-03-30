The New York Giants are releasing kicker Graham Gano, per The 33rd team. Gano failed his physical with the team. The news comes as NFL league meetings are taking place in Phoenix, Arizona.

New York has put together a backup plan, following this development.

“The move was expected after the Giants signed veteran kicker Jason Sanders and will save the team $4.5 million in salary cap space,” NBC Sports reported.

Gano played well during the 2025 season, making 90 percent of his field goal tries. He also connected on all of his extra-point opportunities.

Gano was injured though for a good portion of the 2025 season. He was only able to play in 23 games the past three seasons. He has spent the last six NFL seasons in New York.

“In 73 total games for the club over the past six seasons, he made 118 of 135 attempts (87.4 percent) and 102 of 106 (96.2 percent) of extra points,” SNY-TV reported.

Gano went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played with several NFL teams, including the Carolina Panthers and in Washington with the Redskins. Time will tell if Gano gets an opportunity with another NFL team in the near-future.

The Giants are working with a new head coach in 2026. John Harbaugh now leads the team, after spending many years with the Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh has been involved in overhauling the coaching staff, as he looks to turn the franchise back into a winner.

The Giants finished the 2025 NFL season with just four victories. New York has the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.