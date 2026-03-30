For the time being, it looks like the tush push is saved.

After being challenged for its safety, aesthetic appeal, and ability to be clearly officiated by referees in real time, the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play was much less of a headline in 2025 than in years prior because the team was far less effective at running it, leading it to be left off the rule change docket for the 2026 season.

But why? How did the play go from the NFL's boogyman to something so meh that no team was willing to challenge it even on a formality? Well, at the annual league meetings, Rams head coach Sean McVay commented on just that, noting that he wasn't surprised to see it stick around as more teams around football have added it to their repertoire.

“Rams HC Sean McVay says he was not surprised the tush push didn’t come up this year as one of the topics on the competition committee.”

For Eagles fans, this is a major win. Sure, the team struggled to run the play as injuries piled up, but if they return to full strength this fall, it could help steal a win or two if it gets back to being an automatic first down. Will that happen? That depends on whether Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson can all return to full strength after injuries limited their abilities last season, but with a chance to add even more talent on the offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft, things are shaping up for a major comeback this fall, even if that will inevitably result in calls to ban the play in 2027 once more.