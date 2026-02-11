Unrivaled is having yet another strong season with the league expanded and players giving it their all on the court. There have also been a few injuries that have affected the league, such as Aari McDonald being ruled out for the season. With that, there was an Urivaled trade which left Rose BC with an open roster spot.

Since then, many have speculated the return of Angel Reese, and it was indeed her.

“2025 Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese has agreed to a new deal with the league for the remainder of the 2026 season. Reese will make her return to Rose BC on February 20 for the club’s matchup against Hive BC,” the statement read.

Reese initially didn't sign to play in Unrivaled this season, but it seems as if she had a change of heart, or her plan was always to come back later in the season.

Article Continues Below

Reese had a nice season in Unrivaled's inaugural season, leading the league in rebounding, averaging 12.1 per game. She recorded eight double-doubles, and the league's first 20-20 game, which was a big reason for her winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Rose BC won the championship with Reese last season after she had to miss the semifinals because of a hand injury.

Reese is coming back at a crucial time for Rose BC, as they're currently 5-6 and fifth in the standings. Getting a player like her on the roster will be huge for them, and the hope is that they can go on a run to finish the season so they can defend their title.