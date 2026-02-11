After the Olympics, the next most prestigious international basketball competition is the FIBA World Cup. Held every four years, and two years before the Olympics, it’s a good tournament to gauge the level of competition around the world. It’s set for next month, and several WNBA players will be making their Team USA debuts including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Back in December, the trio took part in a mini-camp for Team USA among which the roster for the World Cup was chosen.

In addition to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, Washington Mystics’ stars Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron will be making their Team USA debuts as well. The rest of the Team USA roster for the 2026 FIBA World Cup is as follows: Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

During the 2022 FIBA World Cup, the last time the event was held, Team USA was the gold medal winner behind WNBA stars such as A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Alyssa Thomas. Plum and Gray are the only holdovers from that 2022 team.

Back in 2024, Team USA drew scrutiny from fans and media alike wondering why Clark and Reese in particular were not selected for the 2024 Olympics amid stellar WNBA rookie seasons. That year, both players helped a team of WNBA All-Stars defeat Team USA during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

This past season, Clark was limited due to injury, and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the year and playoffs. Reese, on the other hand, continued to build on her strong rookie year, establishing herself as a franchise cornerstone of the Chicago Sky.

In the case of Bueckers, she was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, and also put up a historic rookie seasons en route to being named an All-Star and the Rookie of the Year.