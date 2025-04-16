Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, is joining the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled in its next season as both an investor and player, citing the growth and opportunity in women’s sports as her motivation.

In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Bueckers confirmed her multiyear partnership with Unrivaled, which launched its inaugural season earlier this year. Her decision to join comes after finishing her college career by leading UConn to a national championship. The league was co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, who said its goal is to provide top-tier offseason opportunities for WNBA players so they do not have to go overseas.

“I mean, investments in women's sports — I feel like the return on investment has been amazing,” Bueckers said, according to the Associated Press. “Even the first year (of Unrivaled), the numbers were shocking. They just blew it out of the water. And just to invest so much in women's sports, it's growing at an all-time high, and it's just a great time to be in women's sports.”

Paige Bueckers will earn more playing in Unrivaled vs. WNBA

Unrivaled concluded its first season in March, generating over $27 million in revenue, more than doubling investor expectations. Bueckers had previously signed an NIL deal with the league, acquiring equity while still playing at UConn. Though she didn’t compete in Unrivaled during her final college season, her involvement signaled her long-term commitment to the league.

Sources told ESPN that Bueckers’ Unrivaled salary will surpass the total value of her four-year WNBA rookie contract with the Wings. While the WNBA has a fixed salary scale, Unrivaled does not operate under a cap, offering greater flexibility and financial incentive for elite players.

The league has attracted high-profile backers, including Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, USC women's basketball guard JuJu Watkins and women's tennis star Coco Gauff.

Bueckers, who averaged nearly 20 points per game in her final college season, joins a growing movement of players leveraging their influence to expand the visibility and infrastructure of women’s basketball.

She will debut with the Wings on May 16 and will participate in Unrivaled during the WNBA offseason.