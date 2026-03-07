The Sacramento Kings season has tested everyone in the locker room, and veteran guard Malik Monk is now speaking openly about the frustration surrounding the team. After another tough loss, Monk offered a brutally honest reflection on where things stand. Sacramento continues to search for answers under head coach Doug Christie, but the reality of this season has become impossible to ignore. With the Kings sitting at 14–50, the worst record in the league, emotions are running high inside the locker room.

The latest defeat came against the New Orleans Pelicans, another painful chapter in a year full of setbacks. That loss pushed Sacramento to eight defeats in its last ten games. Earlier this season, the Kings endured a staggering 16-game losing streak that began on Jan. 18. The slide finally ended on Feb. 23 with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but momentum never truly followed.

After the game, KCRA reporter Sean Cunningham asked Monk if the brutal stretch prepares the Kings for anything ahead. His answer reflected months of frustration.

Following the Sacramento Kings suffering their NBA-worst 50th loss of the season, Malik Monk tells me this has been "the craziest" season of his career and he still feels like his voice still has impact with his team. "Can't get no worse than this." pic.twitter.com/UZhNNYf7KD — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 6, 2026

“Hell yeah, it can't get no worse than this,” Monk said. “It can't get no worse than this. It cannot. So yeah, it prepares you for anything.”

Malik Monk speaks honestly about the Kings season

Monk also reflected on the locker room dynamic as the Kings push through the final weeks of the season. Despite the losses, he believes the younger players are still learning valuable lessons.

“I feel like the young guys are learning a lot,” Monk said. “The vets trying to teach them. Yeah, they want to learn.”

When asked about his goals for the remaining games, the Kings veteran kept his answer simple and brutally honest.

“Get through healthy,” he said. Then he added, “Just get through this shit, man.”

It was not polished. It was not filtered. But it was real.

Under Doug Christie, the Kings continue to move through a painful rebuilding year. For Monk and the rest of the roster, the focus now shifts to growth, survival, and the hope that better days eventually return.

Because after a season like this, where else can the Kings go but up?