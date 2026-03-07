The Baltimore Ravens' newest edge-rusher cannot wait to officially suit up for them in September. After seven years with the Las Vegas Raiders, a trade out East has re-energized Maxx Crosby during a low point in his career.

Since entering the league in 2019, Crosby has only been part of one winning season with the Raiders. The trade to a successful franchise has the 28-year-old “giddy” to begin the next chapter of his career, according to Vic Tafur of ‘The Athletic.'

“Crosby is giddy that he gets to play for a team that has only had two losing seasons and has won three playoff games during his seven years in the league,” Tafur wrote. “While he has had eight surgeries during that span — with the most serious being one on his knee after the 2023 season and one on his ankle after 2024 — Crosby is expected to pass his physical with the Ravens next week.”

Crosby has been the lone bright spot for the Raiders for years, continuing to dominate opposing offensive lines despite his team's offensive struggles. Injuries have slowed him down in the last two years, forcing the relentless Crosby to miss seven games, but he still has 17.5 sacks to his name since 2024.

Crosby has 69.5 sacks in his seven years in the league, sixth-most in the NFL since 2019.

Adding Crosby addressed a major concern for the Ravens, which was about to have veteran edge-rushers Dre'Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy hit free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler now joins a young pass-rushing group that already includes Tavius Robinson, Mike Green and Trenton Simpson.