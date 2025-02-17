As the WNBA continues its expansion push, Houston and Philadelphia are emerging as likely destinations for future franchises, sources indicate. While Cleveland is reportedly on the verge of securing the WNBA's 16th team, Houston is “probably the most positioned” to follow, with Philadelphia also viewed as a strong contender.

The WNBA’s expansion strategy is centered around infrastructure, ownership commitment and market potential. Houston has an edge due to its existing NBA framework with the Rockets, a new 75,000-square-foot practice facility and deep financial backing from owner Tilman Fertitta, who is valued at more than $10 billion, according to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal.

Additionally, Houston has a rich WNBA history, having been home to the Houston Comets, the league’s first dynasty. The Comets won four consecutive championships from 1997 to 2000 before folding in 2008 due to financial losses.

“The Comets are also an amazing brand, and it’s stunning they even left the league,” a source reportedly said.

Philadelphia is another frontrunner, with sources indicating that when 76ers owner Josh Harris partnered with Comcast on a new arena in South Philadelphia, securing a WNBA franchise was a key part of the plan. The city’s strong basketball culture and its ability to house a team alongside the 76ers and Flyers make it an appealing market for expansion.

The WNBA’s expansion appears to be moving forward with Cleveland as the likely 17th franchise, with an official announcement expected before the 2025 season begins in May. If approved, the team would play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and could revive the Cleveland Rockers, a former WNBA franchise that folded in 2003. The Rockers had moderate success during their seven seasons, twice finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but never advancing past the conference finals.

Looking ahead, the WNBA is also aiming to add an 17th team. Other than Houston and Philadelphia, Miami, Detroit and Nashville are also in contention, with the league having recently applied to trademark names such as the Rockers, Comets, Miami Sol and Detroit Shock.

The WNBA's latest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, will begin playing this season, while recently announced Portland WNBA franchise and Toronto WNBA team will begin play in 2026.