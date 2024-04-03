During a conversation on the Gil’s Arena Show Tuesday, Los Angeles Sparks player Lexie Brown delved into a hypothetical dilemma poised by Gilbert Arenas if the Indiana Fever had to choose between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Brown pointed out the unique dynamics of the Fever's roster as a potential factor in their hypothetical decision, highlighting the presence of scoring leader Kelsey Mitchell.
“The makeup of the Fever team is very interesting. I don’t know if they’re going to bring Caitlin to be more of a distributor. She’s obviously going to score, but they got a lot of scoring prowess on that team,” Brown said.
"I think Paige is…"
Despite the team's already strong offensive capabilities, Brown leaned towards Clark, citing her significant marketability.
“I think it is a tough decision … If I'm the Fever, I'm still going with Clark just because her name, the weight it holds right now,” Brown said.
Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft after breaking NCAA scoring record
Caitlin Clark, the Iowa women's basketball star, has had a season for the ages, breaking the NCAA Division I women's scoring record, the all-time women's scoring record for a major school, and the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record. She announced her entry into the WNBA Draft in February.
Averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game, Clark led her team to a 25-4 regular-season record, showcasing not just her scoring ability but also her all-around game.
Paige Bueckers wants to see UConn journey through
Paige Bueckers announced her decision to stay at UConn for a fifth season, a move that surprised many who expected her to declare for the WNBA Draft.
After an injury sidelined her for an entire season, Bueckers returned to lead the Huskies with averages of 20.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Her decision to return highlights her dedication to UConn and her desire to complete her college career on her terms.
The Final Four matchup: Clark vs. Bueckers
The Final Four matchup between Iowa and UConn women's basketball is not just a game but a historic clash between two of the most talented players in women's college basketball. This game represents the last college meeting between Clark and Bueckers, setting the stage for an epic showdown.
Their previous matchups in 2021 and 2023 favored UConn, with Bueckers' team winning both games. However, Clark has grown significantly since then, leading the NCAA in scoring and setting multiple records. On the other hand, Bueckers, after recovering from her injury, has been instrumental in UConn's recent success, showcasing her and leadership. The Final Four game promises to be a memorable one, highlighting the skill and legacy of both players.
As the WNBA Draft approaches and the Final Four looms, the basketball world is eager to see how these two athletes will fare in their final college showdown and how their careers will unfold in the future.