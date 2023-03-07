Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Jiao. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhang Jiao Boss Guide

Players will face Zhang Jiao in the mission “The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Zhang Jiao Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Zhang Jiao

Heaven’s Reign Multiple lightning strikes will hit the ground. If hit multiple times, the player will get stunned. Players must dodge these strikes by dodging or sprinting. If stunned, the player can use the Wizardy spell Cleanse if they know it.

Hand Sweep Zhang Jiao will sweep his arm in front of him, hitting whoever is there. Players can block this attack or dodge it. They can also parry it.

Staff Sweep Instead of his hand, Zhang Jiao will instead sweep his staff. This hits a bigger area than his hand. Players can block this attack or dodge it. They can also parry it.

Combo Attack Zhang Jiao will do a sweep attack with both his hand and his staff. Players can block this attack or dodge it. They can also parry it.

Overhead Combo Similar to the combo attack above, but instead of a sweep, Zhang Jiao will do an overhead attack. Players can block this attack or dodge it. They can also parry it.

Fatal Strike Zhang Jiao will glow red and attack the player. If hit, the player will take huge damage. Players must parry this attack.

Leap Zhang Jiao will jump and try to land on the player, dealing damage. Players can block this attack or dodge it. They can also parry it.

Rage Zhang Jiao repetitively stomps on the ground. Each stomp releases a shockwave that deals damage. Players can block this attack or dodge it by sprinting away from the source of the shockwave.

Storms Various storms will arrive at the arena, and will continuously follow the player around. Should the storms catch up to the player, they will take damage and receive a slowing debuff. Players must dodge these storms by sprinting away from them.

Electrical Conduit Various electrical conduits will materialize in the arena. If the player steps on them, they will take damage and will get stunned. If not, Zhang Juao will summon lightning on said conduits. Players must stay away from these conduits for the duration that they are there in the arena.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Zhang Jiao has a lot of electric attacks. This leads to his attacks being fast. As such make sure to keep a close eye on his attack telegraphs, as they could mean life or death in this situation. Not only that, but the player must always be on the move to dodge the conduits and storms.

Zhang Jiao Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Zhang Jiao

Random pieces from the White Horse Servant Cavalry Set White Horse Servant Cavalry Helmet White Horse Servant Cavalry Armor White Horse Servant Cavalry Gauntlets White Horse Servant Cavalry Greaves



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Jiao. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.