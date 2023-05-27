Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has acknowledged the existence of significant problems within the club as he hints at an uncertain future, reported by mirror. Despite successfully steering Wolves clear of relegation this season, Lopetegui has expressed concerns about the club’s financial situation. Meetings with the club’s top executives have left him with more questions than answers.

Lopetegui has been engaged in discussions with chairman Jeff Shi and the club’s owners, Fosun, regarding the budget for the upcoming season. However, the head coach has been surprised by the lack of clarity surrounding the club’s financial fair play (FFP) issues, indicating that he was previously unaware of the extent of the problem. Fosun, who are seeking external investors for their various businesses, require Wolves to sell players in order to generate funds for new signings. Ruben Neves is expected to depart for around £45 million, with Barcelona touted as a possible destination. Additionally, out-of-contract players such as Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho are set to leave on free transfers, while Raul Jimenez and Jonny Castro Otto, who have fallen out of favor, are also likely to be offloaded. There are also doubts surrounding the future of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Despite the challenges facing the club, Lopetegui is willing to compromise his ambitions and remain at Wolves. However, he emphasized the need for the squad to be finalized by July 1, in time for the start of pre-season training. Lopetegui views the pre-season period as crucial for building team cohesion, avoiding injuries, and establishing a strong player commitment.

While the exact nature of the problems faced by Wolves remains undisclosed, Lopetegui’s comments highlight the need for transparent communication and effective resolution. As the club prepares for the upcoming season, resolving the financial issues and solidifying the squad will be vital for Wolves to progress and achieve their goals. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the direction of the club and its ability to compete in the highly competitive Premier League.