The Chicago Bears, after a pair of disappointing losses to open the season, are now 2-2 entering their bye week. And a reason for the bounce-back has, no doubt, been the developing relationship of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

While Williams did not have his best game by any means on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, he crucially orchestrated a touchdown-scoring drive to give the Bears a one-point lead with 1:34 remaining in regulation. The drive, thanks to Josh Blackwell blocking Daniel Carlson's field goal, turned out to be a game-winner.

But before Williams and Co. took the field with under seven minutes to go, Johnson had some words of motivation for his young quarterback.

“Ben came over to me right before and said these are times you’re made for,” Williams said [h/t Bears Wire's Alyssa Barbieri]. “I went into the huddle, looked everyone in the eyes, and said this is the moment.”

“I remember talking to Caleb before he took the field,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘This is what you're built for,' and these are the moments that he thrives in the most. I think that's really been the story of his life, to be honest with you, and I know he came through for us in a big way.”

Article Continues Below

On the final drive, Williams completed each of his first four passing attempts to reach the Raiders' 13-yard line. Following an incompletion, Williams ran for a six-yard gain to set up third-and-four, which Chicago converted with a D'Andre Swift run. Swift then beat the Las Vegas defenders to the pylon for a two-yard touchdown run on the following play.

Williams posted his lowest passer rating of the season Sunday; after throwing for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys, earning him a 142.6 rating, Williams had 212 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Raiders for a 73.3 passer rating.

Still, Williams is nearly at 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions on the season, and most importantly, the Bears are 2-2. At this point this season, despite a 2-2 record, Williams had fewer than 800 passing yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Chicago visits Washington to play the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 13, after the bye week.