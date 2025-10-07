Coming off of their Week 5 bye, the Chicago Bears are now preparing for what should be a tense battle with the Washington Commanders. Working in the Bears' favor is the return of one of their key pieces in the secondary.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon is adamant he will be playing on Monday Night Football, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report. He has been out all season with a hamstring injury. However, Gordon now seems fully past his ailment and ready to make an impact on Chicago's defense.

Kyler Gordon when asked by @grotesports if he will play against the Commanders on Monday Night Football: "I will be playing." That is confirmed? "Yeah, no pump fakes, no pump fakes." pic.twitter.com/ZVgDG7IFHC — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bears have already lost top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the season with a groin injury. While Gordon primarily plays in the slot, he'll be asked to take on a larger role in his absence. With the Bears giving him a $40 million extension over the offseason, they're optimistic that Gordon is up for the task.

During the 2024 campaign, the cornerback made a career-high 75 tackles, alongside five passes defended. While he didn't have an interception, Gordon made five picks over his first two years in the NFL. Furthermore, Gordon's 76 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 21/222 cornerback shows his potential.

He'll be returning to a Bears team that ranks 17th in the league by allowing 215 yards per game. Chicago remains optimistic that Gordon's return will only see them climb those rankings.

But the Bears are in for a difficult test. With quarterback Jayden Daniels healthy, the Commanders' offense has their biggest X-factor. Furthermore, Terry McLaurin could be making his return. But now on a two game win streak, Gordon will look to come back from injury and full put the Bears on the map with a Monday Night Football victory.