No. 5 UConn women's basketball will play No. 19 Tennessee on Thursday night in what projects to be a competitive affair. UConn star Paige Bueckers recently explained why she is “excited” for the game, via UConn on SNY.

“Very excited,” Bueckers told reporters. “I got to experience it in the bubble years and I got to experience it two years ago, out. So this year, being able to play in that environment where that many people hate you, it will probably be a lot of fun.”

Playing on the road in Tennessee will prove to be a challenge. Bueckers make it clear that she is willing to welcome the challenge, however.

The UConn star is in the middle of another strong season. Paige Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. If she does indeed decide to declare for the draft, the expectation is that she will end up with the Dallas Wings, who earned the No. 1 pick via the WNBA Draft Lottery.

It goes without saying, but Bueckers has extremely high expectations for her basketball career. She is already one of the most popular athletes in all of college sports. Bueckers appreciates the fans, which is something she recently talked about, via UConn on SNY.

“It makes you feel bad because you can't get to everybody,” Bueckers said. “As much as you want to sign everything, you want to take pictures with everybody, you would probably be there all night. But just want to stay appreciative of it, just stay in a state of gratitude to where people spend their money, their time, their effort to come watch us play, and we want to perform for them and do well for them. It just makes you extremely grateful to play here.”

Paige Bueckers and UConn women's basketball will play Tennessee at 6:30 PM EST on Thursday night.