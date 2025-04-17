The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship with a 3-0 win over Germany on Thursday at Budvar Arena in Czechia. Behind a 12-save shutout from goaltender Aerin Frankel and goals from three different skaters, Team USA earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinal against Czechia.

“Today was an important game, we battled and continued to fight,” said John Wroblewski, head coach of the 2025 U.S. Women’s National Team, via USA Hockey. “Germany is a tough, physical team and we stuck to our game and got the win.”

The U.S. set the tone early, registering the first nine shots of the game, with the sixth being the first to find the back of the net. Kelly Pannek opened the scoring midway through the first period, finishing a cross-ice feed from Abbey Murphy with a one-timer past Germany’s Sandra Abstreiter.

Lacey Eden extended the lead minutes later, collecting a rebound from a blocked shot by Haley Winn and firing it high to make it 2-0. Taylor Heise and Winn were credited with assists.

Alex Carpenter capped the scoring late in the second period, banking a puck off a German defender and through Abstreiter’s pads after Hilary Knight forced a turnover at the blue line.

Frankel kept the shutout intact with a steady performance in net, facing limited but focused pressure as the U.S. held a 51-12 advantage in shots. The Americans were scoreless on four power-play opportunities, while Germany had no chances on the advantage.

Pannek was named U.S. Player of the Game.

Team USA women's hockey is aiming for its second straight gold medal and 10th in the last 12 tournaments. According to the Associated Press, the team has reached the final in all 23 previous worlds.

Team USA will face host country Czechia in the semifinal on Saturday, April 19. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on NHL Network.