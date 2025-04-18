Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko has announced plans to “seek justice in court” after claiming she endured “moral abuse” from the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). The 35-year-old has revealed that the WTA's decision to “protect” an unnamed senior official, following what she describes as a “conscious” attack on her, led to panic attacks. Tsurenko is now determined to pursue legal action over the incident.

Tsurenko has filed an amended lawsuit against the WTA Tour and its chairman, Steve Simon, accusing them of breaching the contract, being negligent, and causing the “negligent infliction of emotional distress.” The lawsuit stems from how the WTA has managed Russian and Belarusian players during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Tsurenko argues that the association's actions have caused her significant emotional distress.

“I spoke about it openly and directly. I tried to seek protection and justice within the WTA,” said the Ukrainian tennis star.

Tsurenko, once ranked among the world’s top 25, asserts in her lawsuit that WTA executives, including Simon, the CEO at the time, failed to honor promises made during a meeting with Ukrainian players. She claims they assured the organization would ban Russian and Belarusian players who publicly supported the war in Ukraine but did not follow through.

Lesia Tsurenko's claims in her lawsuit

“But in response, faced indifference and injustice, which led to a prolonged moral decline. Pain, fear, panic attacks, humiliation, withholding information, harassment of my team to silence me… and this isn't even the full list of what I've had to endure. My last chance to defend myself, to stand up for my rights, my dignity, and to prevent such acts of violence in sports is to seek justice in court,” Tsurenko continued.

Tsurenko’s lawsuit claims she had to withdraw from an event at Indian Wells due to a panic attack triggered by the prospect of playing against Russian and Belarusian players. She asserts that she suffered from severe stress, loss of focus, emotional distress, and damage to her feelings, all of which negatively impacted her performance on the court.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian who considered quitting tennis after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, has often highlighted the challenges of competing on tour amid the ongoing war. Ranked 239th in the world, Tsurenko pulled out of a 2023 match after a panic attack following a discussion with WTA leadership about its response to the conflict.

The amended lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, highlighted instances like Russian player Veronika Kudermetova wearing a patch at the French Open for sponsor Taneft, a subsidiary of a company sanctioned by the European Union for supporting the Russian army.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, the WTA affirmed that it has remained “steadfast and clear in its condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the actions of the Russian government against the Ukrainian people.”