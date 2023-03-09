Team Australia sent shockwaves across the sport Wednesday night as they took down Team South Korea in Pool B play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic to the tune of an 8-7 score. It was a thrilling game that started slow offensively before turning into a back-and-forth affair, ending with Australia sealing the deal by snuffing Tommy Edman’s attempt to steal second base for the final out of the contest.

What an ending to a WILD game 🤯 Australia stuns Korea to open Pool B 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/s5cOzEb7Pt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 9, 2023

“Australia has beaten South Korea 8-7 in a massive upset in the first game of Group B! The upsets are just getting going. Stay with us all tournament for all the WBC content you need,” Just Baseball tweeted following the stunning victory of the team from the land Down Under.

Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser gushed at the outcome of the game as well, calling it the first shocker of the tournament: “Wow. Australia upsets South Korea 8-7 in a thriller. Robbie Perkins throws out Tommy Edman trying to steal second base to end it. We have our first big upset of the WBC.”

FOX Sports’ Ben Verlander was just as astonished as everyone who watched the game:”AUSTRALIA TAKES DOWN SOUTH KOREA!! What a game. What an upset. 🦘🦘🦘”

Australia got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning and then a homer pushed them to a 2-0 lead in the fifth frame. But South Korea would grab the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run home run by Yang Eui-ji. South Korea extended that lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth inning before Robbie Glendinning unleashed the biggest hit of the game when he blasted a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to give Australia the lead for good. South Korea would claw its way back but its comeback attempt was ultimately foiled by the Australians.

South Korea was considered to top Pool B but its back is now against the wall following that loss to Australia, which will savor the victory before turning its attention to its next assignment. South Korea will look to rebound when it faces Japan on Friday, while Australia shoots for win No. 1 against China on the same day.