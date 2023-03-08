For those who watched the World Baseball Classic opener on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, they surely heard the horn in the background. The noise was provided by a Cuban superfan, per MLB.com’s Matt Monagan.

Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world? pic.twitter.com/sy8h9zdEtg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2023

Video via Talkin Baseball.

Baseball fans, who typically don’t hear noises such as a horn in the background of a game, made their feelings known about the situation on Twitter. Many of them called out the fan. However, former All-Star Adam Jones called out critics of the Cuban superfan in the World Baseball Classic, per Jones’ Twitter.

“You can tell people aren’t cultured at all by the bs comments about the guy with the horn. Travel and see other cultures geez. Sorry other countries have more passion I see. Seen this before,” Jones wrote.

He also admitted that he’s a fan of the horn.

“LOVE THE GUY WITH THE HORN. LATIN PRIDE!!!!”

The Netherlands, led by San Diego Padres’ superstar Xander Bogaerts, ultimately won the game 4-2. It was an exciting affair that saw the Netherlands come back from an early deficit.

As for the horn noise, fans need to understand that the World Baseball Classic will provide a different brand of baseball. Fans of other counties will express themselves in various ways, and it is good for the growth of the game. Was the horn noise unique for a baseball game? Yes. But the fan was clearly enjoying the game.

There will be more instances of new scenarios like this as the World Baseball Classic continues on. And based off the excitement of the WBC opener, fans can expect plenty of more high-energy and thrilling games moving forward.