St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball Classic Twitter account.

“We’re playing this to win the gold medal,” Arenado said. “We were the last team to win it and we want to do it again.”

Players truly care about the WBC. They want to represent their countries and lead them to a victory. Team USA’s star-studded World Baseball Classic roster unquestionably will give them a chance to win it all. However, they will face no shortage of talented competition throughout the tournament.

Nolan Arenado’s Cardinals teammate Adam Wainwright is also pumped up for the WBC. He previously shared a heartfelt reaction to being named to the Team USA roster.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for years. I’ve never been asked,” Wainwright said. “This was my last chance to do that. I’ve always wanted to represent our country, never had a chance to, and I can’t wait.”

The fact that Wainwright, a pitcher who’s been amongst the best hurlers in the game for years now, hasn’t been asked is shocking. Nevertheless, he will aim to make the most of his opportunity alongside his St. Louis teammates in Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

This year’s WBC projects to be a thrilling tournament.