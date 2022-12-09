By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There was no shortage of action in the round of 16 match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and the Netherlands. Towards the latter part of regulation, tempers flared when Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes blasted the ball into the Netherlands bench. The Dutch, unsurprisingly, did not react kindly to what they felt was an utter act of disrespect.

Paredes slid in for a reckless tackle on Netherlands defender Nathan Ake in the dying moments of regulation. To make matters worse, he decided to kick the ball in the direction of the nearby Dutch bench. The substitutes did not like the act one bit, and they decided to rush into the pitch to confront Paredes:

OH MY 😳 Things are HEATED between Argentina and Netherlands 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NXz93ts8x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

BENCHES HAVE CLEARED BETWEEN ARGENTINA AND NETHERLANDS. pic.twitter.com/LFRPD45mhq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Paredes did not hit any player on the bench, but he very easily could have. It’s no surprise that the substitutes came rushing in, which also prompted the Argentine bench to back their player up.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed. Most of the players were trying to calm the situation, and they were able to do so successfully. Paredes was penalized with a yellow card for his antics, which you could argue was a relatively light sanction. The Argentina midfielder could have easily gotten himself sent off with that series of nonsense.

The incident seemed to have fired up the Dutch, who at that point, were down 2-1. The game officials added 10 minutes of extra time at the end of the regulation and the Netherlands used up every bit of that period before scoring an epic equalizer at the death.

The match headed into extra time as both teams continued to battle for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinal.