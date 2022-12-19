By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The France National Football Team had a golden opportunity to achieve something that’s only been done once in history – win a FIFA World Cup twice in a row. Alas, that was not to be, despite Kylian Mbappe’s best efforts against Argentina. And it appears as if France hasn’t only lost the Final, they might also have lost the services of one of the greatest French footballers over the past decade in Karim Benzema.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Benzema penned a heartfelt statement that seemingly all but confirms his retirement from international duty.

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending. #Nueve,” Benzema wrote, originally in French.

Karim Benzema missed the entirety of the 2022 World Cup due to a muscle tear on his thigh two weeks before the festivities began. The 2022 Ballon D’Or winner, Benzema had only appeared in one previous World Cup, back in 2014. He was left out of France’s tournament-winning side in 2018 due to his involvement in a major blackmail scandal, forcing his exile from the team for almost six years.

During that span, Benzema called out the French Football Federation, leading some to wonder whether that spelled doom for the Real Madrid star’s international career. Eventually, he was called back into action during the Euro 2020, where he ended up winning the tournament’s Bronze Boot.

Karim Benzema could have been of big help to France’s hopes of a repeat tournament victory. His positioning nous and clinical finishing would have been terrifying alongside an in-form Kylian Mbappe. A lot could change in four years, but Benzema, now 35, may have already kicked his last ball for the French national team.