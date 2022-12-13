By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Lionel Messi won another Man of the Match trophy after helping Argentina beat Croatia and propelling the team to the World Cup final. However, his latest accolade hits differently, thanks to Sergio Aguero.

Messi and Aguero shared a rather epic and heartwarming moment on Tuesday as Messi takes his award. It was actually Aguero who presented the superstar with his trophy, and he was clearly overjoyed to see his former Argentina teammate there with him to celebrate the occasion.

Lionel Messi's former teammate Sergio Aguero presents him with the Player of the Match Award 🏆pic.twitter.com/EcRohmgYCl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

Sergio Aguero delivering Lionel Messi his MOTM award is so wholesome 💙 pic.twitter.com/wR6QDwWMaT — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 13, 2022

Sergio Aguero has been really supportive of Argentina throughout the tournament, so it’s certainly nice to see him join and bond with his countrymen as they continue their bid to win the World Cup trophy.

Before the game, Aguero even tweeted his admiration and respect for Messi, calling him the GOAT.

For what it’s worth, Lionel Messi definitely deserves the Man of the Match honor. While it was Julian Alvarez who created most of the goals for Argentina–scoring two in the process–no one can deny the impact Messi had. After breaking the deadlock with a 34th-minute penalty goal, his brilliant assist to Alvarez in the 69th minute to get a 3-0 lead was a true work of art.

Messi and Argentina are just one step away from the promised land. And sure enough, Aguero will be there to cheer for La Albiceleste as they face the winner of the France-Morocco showdown. Of course nothing is guaranteed for Argentina, but there’s definitely a good reason for fans to hope and stay positive.