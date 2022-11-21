USMNT fans, many others up in arms over Qatar ticket debacle

Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

According to many USMNT fans at this year’s World Cup, the FIFA app crashed and thousands of spectators were unable to access their tickets from their phones. ESPN reported that fans’ tickets “disappeared” from their accounts while some were unable to transfer them to other people who were planning on attending the USMNT’s World Cup opener against Wales.

ESPN detailed what the fans were supposed to do following being hindered at the gates.

Fans encountering problems were instructed to go to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center in the West Bay section of Doha. A line of approximately 500 fans was seen outside the building, with fans increasingly worried that they would be unable to attend the match.

FIFA said it is working to figure out the situation before this afternoon’s slate of games but the clock is ticking.

FIFA said in a statement: “Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue. In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for further instructions.”