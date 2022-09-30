World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date announced

The much-awaited next expansion for World of Warcraft is coming. Keep reading to learn more about Dragonflight, World of Warcraft’s next expansion, its release date, as well as its new features.

Dragonflight Release Date: November 28, 2022

Dragonflight, the latest expansion for World of Warcraft, will release on November 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM PST, 11:00 PM UTC. For other regions, it will release on November 29, 2022, at 12:00 AM CET, 7:00 AM CST, 8:00 AM KST, and 10:00 AM AEDT.

Dragon Isles

In this expansion, players will be able to access and explore the Dragon Isles. Dragon Isles is a vast land and has four new and unique zones. These zones are:

The Walking Shores: an area roiling with elemental power

Ohn’ahran Plains: A wide, vast area

Azure Span: An area filled with frosty peaks

Thaldraszus: A land filled with spires and temples

These areas tell their own story about the aspects of the ancient dragons. Speaking of dragons, this expansion also introduces a new race.

Dracthyr Evoker

Dragonflight’s release also introduces World of Warcraft’s first-ever race-class hybrid. The Dracthyr is a dragon race, able to switch between a humanoid appearance and a more fearsome draconic form. The Dracthyr are highly mobile, able to use the ability Soar to fly for a limited amount of time. They also have access to the Evoker class, which specializes in ranged damage-dealing. Evokers are also able to heal their allies from afar. The Dracthyr can be found in the Forbidden Reach, one of the places the player can explore in the Dragon Isles. As of the moment, Dracthyrs can only be Evokers. However, it has been hinted that they might be able to switch in the future.

Dragonriding

Of course, flying is not restricted to the Dracthyr. On Dragonflight’s release, players also receive access to Dragonriding. Dragonriding is a skill-based form of aerial movement, allowing players to fly all over the Dragon Isles. Players get access to a customizable Dragon Isles Drake, which improves as you progress through the expansion. These customization options include both cosmetic and performance enhancements.

Talent System

Dragonflight’s release brings with it the re-introduction of talent trees. This new talent system is the center of many major updates to World of Warcraft’s classes. The talent tree allows players to mold their classes to match their playstyle and find creative ways of taking down the enemy. Interested players can look forward to the amount of customization this talent tree will bring to the table.

Other new changes

The profession system is also receiving new features and tools in this expansion, usable by crafters of any skill level. Dragonflight’s release also brings eight new dungeons to the game. Half of these dungeons are for leveling, as the level cap is one more increased. The other half, on the other hand, are max-level dungeons. Speaking of dungeons, Dragonflight Season 1 begins on the week of December 12, bringing with it a new raid: the Vault of the Incarnates. More details about Season 1 can be found here. The Winds of Wisdom buff also makes a return, allowing players to receive 50% more experience as they play. Finally, players can now customize their User Interface with an updated Heads-up Display. This update finally allows players to move around health bars, hot bars, and more.

Players interested in playing the Dragonflight expansion on release can pre-purchase the expansion here. If you want to read more news about World of Warcraft, click here.