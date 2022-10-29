Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies

The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander.

The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.

This story does not have a happy ending for the Astros. The teams went into extra innings, where Phillies catcher JT Realmuto blasted a solo home run to give Philadelphia the lead for good.

It wasn’t the prettiest night for Verlander. In fact, it was a historically terrible night for the future Hall of Famer. He now owns the worst career ERA in World Series history.

Verlander left the game having thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits, walking two and striking out five. “I need to do better. No excuses,” the Astros ace told the media following the game.

The Phillies’ comeback began in the top of the fourth inning. Nick Castellanos, a former teammate of Verlander with the Detroit Tigers, put Philadelphia on the board. Infielder Alec Bohm then tagged the Astros ace for two more runs to make it 5-3 Astros.

In the top of the fifth, Realmuto brought the game level. With runners on first and second, he lined a double into deep left-center field. The game remained tied until Realmuto put the nail in the Astros coffin in the 10th.

Game 2 of the World Series will be played on Saturday. The Phillies send right-hander Zack Wheeler to the mound against Astros southpaw Framber Valdez. The World Series will then shift to Philadelphia on November 1 for games 3 through 5.