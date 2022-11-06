The Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, and so that means a massive payout for superfan Mattress Mack.

For those not in the know, Mattress Mack placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series. He initially made a $3 million bet at Caesars for Houston to win at 10-to-1 odds. However, he has since made several other bets on bookies to get the biggest payout in sports gambling history.

After the Astros’ epic victory on Game 6, the superfan was also on point with his Twitter game. He sent a rather savage six-word tweet to celebrate, saying “How tweet it is 75 million.”

How tweet it is 75 million pic.twitter.com/btaCd8bYY6 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 6, 2022

So sweet, indeed.

Mattress Mack has always been a big supporter of the Astros, so it’s certainly extra special for him to witness the team bag the Commissioner’s Trophy. The massive winnings is probably just a little icing on the cake for him–considering his $300 million net worth.

The Houston mattress and furniture businessman watched Game 6 live at Minute Maid Park, and he went absolutely nuts after Yordan Alvarez turned the game around at the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run home run. He was seen on camera shouting and jumping in joy as the Astros took the lead for good at that point.

The $75 million in winnings isn’t exactly going to Mattress Mack. He became popular for using sports betting to promote his furniture and other products, and the bets he made was part of his “If the Astros win, you win promotion,” per Action Network.